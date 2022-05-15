Covestor Ltd Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $940,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 595,600 shares of company stock worth $38,138,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 930,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,957. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

