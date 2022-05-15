Covestor Ltd Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. 16,782,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,261,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

