Cowen Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $71.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YETI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.42.

YETI opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. YETI has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,122,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,337,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

