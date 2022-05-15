Cowen Trims YETI (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $71.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YETI. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.42.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

