Craig Hallum Cuts 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $10.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Shares of EGHT opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,126 shares of company stock valued at $279,732. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

