Credit Suisse Group Raises ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target to €42.70

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from €38.50 ($40.53) to €42.70 ($44.95) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGESY. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($48.11) to €44.50 ($46.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €59.00 ($62.11) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

AGESY stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ageas SA/NV (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.