Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend of $0.23

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2277 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

