CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Reduced by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after buying an additional 251,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 151,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 1,567,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.