Critical Analysis: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Matador Resources and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89 Callon Petroleum 1 4 3 0 2.25

Matador Resources presently has a consensus price target of $58.56, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $74.63, indicating a potential upside of 60.90%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.83, indicating that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Callon Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $1.66 billion 3.44 $584.97 million $6.13 7.89 Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.40 $365.15 million $8.82 5.26

Matador Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callon Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 37.28% 34.63% 16.79% Callon Petroleum 19.71% 42.41% 11.30%

Summary

Matador Resources beats Callon Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

