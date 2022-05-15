Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of CRON opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $9.42.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

