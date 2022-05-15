CropperFinance (CRP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,279.00

CropperFinance (CRP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $522,371.52 and $1,279.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CropperFinance has traded 51% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CropperFinance coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,999.17 or 1.00000314 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00526940 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using US dollars.

