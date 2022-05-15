CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $635.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

