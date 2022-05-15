Crowd Machine Market Capitalization Achieves $56,422.40 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CMCT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

