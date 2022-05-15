Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cryoport by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 516,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares during the period.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 955,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,917. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

