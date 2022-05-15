CryptoSoul Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 65% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $189,983.31 and $14.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00113072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00298190 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.