CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

CUBE stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,957,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

