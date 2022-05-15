Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.73. 299,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average is $135.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

