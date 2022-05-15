CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 42,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVV traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.35.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

