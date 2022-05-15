CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $150.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Summit Insights from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

Shares of CYBR opened at $133.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.63. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

