CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.92)-$(0.60) EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.63.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
