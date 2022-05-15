CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.92)-$(0.60) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.63.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $1,118,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

