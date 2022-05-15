CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.92)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.77). The company issued revenue guidance of $583.5-$598.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.13 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.63.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

