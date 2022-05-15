DA Davidson Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $125.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Okta has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.71. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

