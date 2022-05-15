Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,100 Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.19% of Zanite Acquisition worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNTE. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Zanite Acquisition by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Zanite Acquisition by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 93,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Zanite Acquisition by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 42,768 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $11.50.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.