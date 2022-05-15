Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,821 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

