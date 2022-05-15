Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 23,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of AON by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 27,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AON by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

AON stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.17 and a 200-day moving average of $297.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

