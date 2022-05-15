Dakota Wealth Management Has $348,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,793 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Shares of CZR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

