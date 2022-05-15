Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

TYL opened at $358.36 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.39 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.40. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.