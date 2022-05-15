Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $277,000 Investment in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 during the third quarter worth $8,946,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $8,937,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter valued at about $5,176,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 410,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 alerts:

NASDAQ CNTQ opened at $10.09 on Friday. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:CNTQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.