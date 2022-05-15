Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,131 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

TTD opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

