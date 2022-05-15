Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 2,318 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

