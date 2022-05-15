Dakota Wealth Management Sells 52,368 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,368 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 747,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,908,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

