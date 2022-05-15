Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129,077 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $42,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

NYSE DRI opened at $128.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

