Dawson James Cuts Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Price Target to $1.00

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Dawson James from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OBLG stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Oblong has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.
Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Oblong had a negative net margin of 138.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.
About Oblong (Get Rating)
Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oblong (OBLG)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.