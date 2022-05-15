Dawson James Cuts Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Price Target to $1.00

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Dawson James from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OBLG stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Oblong has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Oblong had a negative net margin of 138.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the 4th quarter valued at $8,075,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Oblong during the third quarter worth about $7,755,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oblong by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

