Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will post $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.20 and the highest is $7.26. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $5.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.09 to $23.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $26.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.37 to $29.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,474. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

