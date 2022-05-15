DeFi Bids (BID) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $382,216.51 and $265.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00104607 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,410,651 coins and its circulating supply is 23,163,625 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

