Degenerator Market Cap Reaches $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00199034 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002972 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00322572 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

