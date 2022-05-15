Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $12.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.98 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $7.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $46.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.51 billion to $49.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.49 billion to $59.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $435,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. 11,594,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,772,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

