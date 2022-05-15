Dent (DENT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Dent (DENT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $105.04 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

