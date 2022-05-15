Dero 24 Hour Volume Hits $305,839.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $7.01 or 0.00023287 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $87.71 million and approximately $305,839.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,123.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.80 or 0.06870995 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00229180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.66 or 0.00696007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00542525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00070367 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,503,292 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.