Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target to $18.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

