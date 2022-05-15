Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Target Price to GBX 580

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,302.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

