Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in April

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($157.89) to €156.00 ($164.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($194.74) to €193.00 ($203.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($201.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

DBOEY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.86. 214,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,506. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

