Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

