DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com cut DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.45 on Thursday. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DHT by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 20.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 120.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

