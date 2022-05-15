Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 4,092 Average PT from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,052 ($49.96).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGE. Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($57.95) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.25) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.01) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 206 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($49.40) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,176.82). Insiders bought a total of 664 shares of company stock worth $2,479,333 over the last three months.

DGE traded up GBX 113.50 ($1.40) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,823.50 ($47.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,514. The company has a market capitalization of £87.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,819.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,811.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

