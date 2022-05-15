Diamond (DMD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,965.00

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00004522 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $8,965.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,683,960 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

