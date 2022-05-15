DIGG (DIGG) Hits Market Cap of $6.47 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $12,859.56 or 0.42530854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and $13,761.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00515116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00037565 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.75 or 1.92476072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

