Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.28%.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $18.31 on Friday. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digimarc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Riley Mccormack bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Digimarc by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 368.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Digimarc by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digimarc by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

