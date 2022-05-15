Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $117,489.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,223.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.28 or 0.06879783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00228257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00692184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00538604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00070538 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,874,013 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.