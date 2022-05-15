Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.24

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $67.24 and traded as low as $43.00. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 1,649,040 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNUG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $103,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

